Do You Know How India Pays? With UPI And Cards, Indians Making Digital Payments A First Choice

In 2022, payment modes like UPI, Debit and Credit cards, Prepaid Payment Instruments – Mobile and Prepaid cards processed 87.92 billion transactions worth Rs 149.5 trillion, said a new report.

Worldline has published the -‘India Digital Payments Annual Report’ for 2022. The report encapsulated important payment trends of the industry for the calendar year 2022 and has derived some unique insights.

The report said that it is evident that UPI Person-to-Merchant (P2M) and Person-to-Person (P2P) are the most preferred payment modes among consumers with a market share of 40% and 44% in terms of transaction volume (UPI was 84% in total).

However, in terms of value, UPI P2M accounted for 18% share whereas UPI P2P accounted for 66% of digital transactions by value (UPI was 84% in total). It should be noted that P2P transactions are not necessarily payments and can also be potentially money transfers among people.

Advertisement

This is followed by payment through credit and debit cards which accounted for 7% in volume and 14% in value. The adoption of credit cards is growing at a healthy pace as it has long been a preference of customers when it comes to high ticket size transactions and is evident in the chart (on right) that highlights the Average Ticket Size of all payment modes.

Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, Worldline India, said, “I am amazed every day to see the incredible progress we have made in the digital payments ecosystem over the past few years. The adoption of multiple payment solutions is a boon in our journey to realise the dream of a less-cash India.

The year 2022 witnessed an ever increasing adoption of digital payments, with UPI leading the way. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, PPIs were already clocking over Rs 149.5 trillion worth of digital transactions in 2022. In 2023 and beyond, Worldline will continue to collaborate with our merchants, partner banks, fintechs, ecommerce players and invest in the technology and infrastructure needed to build a more inclusive and open financial ecosystem."

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Advertisement

In the year 2022, UPI clocked over 74.05 billion transactions in volume and Rs 126 trillion in terms of value. Its transactions volume and value almost doubled since last year as it recorded 91% increase in volume and over 76% increase in value in Year 2022 as compared to Year 2021.

As of year 2022, the top 5 UPI Apps in terms of volume and value were PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm Payments Bank App, Amazon Pay and Axis Bank while top Remitter and Beneficiary Banks are highlighted below:

The Average Ticket Size (ATS) for UPI P2P transactions was Rs 2753 and ATS for UPI P2M transactions was Rs 687 by December 2022.

Advertisement

Merchant Acquiring

As of December 2022, the total number of POS terminals deployed by merchant acquiring banks breached the 7.55 million mark; a 37% YoY growth.

Private Sector Banks are dominating the space with 74% market share while Public Sector Banks account for 18%. Payments Banks and Foreign Banks continue to have a 7% and 1% market share respectively.

The top POS deployers were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, RBL Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, IndusInd Bank covering 92% market share as of December 2022.

Advertisement

Card Issuance

The total number of credit and debit cards in circulation by the end of 2022 was 1.02 billion. The number of outstanding credit cards increased by 18% from 69 million in December 2021 to 81.1 million in December 2022 while outstanding debit cards increased by 0.2% from 938 million to 939.4 million during the same period.

In the year 2022, credit cards volume and value stood at 2.76 billion and Rs 13.12 trillion respectively. The number of credit card transactions at POS accounted for 1.47 billion while e-commerce was 1.29 billion. In terms of value, consumers transacted Rs 5.1 trillion at POS and Rs 8.1 trillion on e-commerce transactions via credit cards in the year 2022.

Advertisement

In 2022, debit card transactions volume and value stood at 3.64 billion and Rs 7.4 trillion respectively. Out of the total debit card volume, transactions at POS accounted for 2.38 billion while transactions at e-commerce was 1.26 billion. In terms of value, Rs 4.85 trillion was processed at POS terminals while Rs 2.56 trillion was processed at e-commerce via debit cards.

Prepaid Payment Instruments

By December 2022, the number of prepaid payment instruments was 16.23 billion. Out of which, 13.34 billion were wallets and 288.8 million were cards.

NETC Fastag

In the year 2022, NETC processed about 3.25 billion transactions worth Rs 509.11 billion. The transaction volume increased by 31% while value increased by 37% as compared to the Year 2021. As of December 2022, total number of banks live with NETC FASTag were 36.

Bharat Bill Pay

The transactions volume passing through Bharat Bill Payment Central Unit (BBPCU) in Year 2022 stood at 985.7 million while the transactions value was Rs 1.70 trillion. It registered a growth rate of 75% and 83% in volume and value respectively as compared with the year 2021.

Aadhar Enabled Payment Service (AePS)

In the year 2022, AePS transactions recorded a substantial volume of over 2.63 billion transactions in volume and Rs 3.42 trillion in value. It registered about 24% growth in volume and 20% in value over the year 2021. AePS is a bank led model which allows online interoperable financial inclusion transactions at PoS (MicroATM) through the Business correspondent of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication.

Worldline India Insights

In 2022, frequently visited physical merchant categories like grocery stores, restaurants, clothing and apparel, pharmacy and medical, hotels, jewellery retail, specialty retail, household appliances and departmental stores together accounted for over 43% in terms of volume and about 40% in terms of value.

In the online space, e-commerce (shopping for goods and services), gaming, utility and financial services contributed to over 85% transaction in terms of volume and 25% in terms of value. Education, Travel & Hospitality sector contributes to the remaining 15% & 75% in terms of volume and value respectively.

The top 10 states and UT with the highest transactions for physical touch points in 2022 for Worldline India were Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Punjab.

Whereas the top 10 cities with the highest number of transactions at physical touch points in 2022 for Worldline India were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Coimbatore.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here