US Army Lieutenant To Tawani Enterprises CEO, Jennifer Pritzker Is Inspiration For All Transgenders

While the transgender community is still an ostracised part of society in many countries with a lot left to be achieved to truly empower the community with equal rights, things are better than they were about two decades back. Today, transgender people are achieving things that were deemed impossible for them until a few years back and are slowly but surely, leaving their mark on the world. While in India, eminent personalities like Joyita Mondal, who is the first transgender judge in India, are the flag bearers of change, on a global scale, Jennifer Pritzker, the world’s richest transgender person is doing the same. She is also the only transgender billionaire in the world.

Jennifer Pritzker is a member of the Pritzker family, one of the wealthiest American families and also the clan behind the famed Hyatt Hotels brand. According to Forbes, she is one of the 11 millionaire heirs to the family fortune. The Pritzker family’s total net worth is more than US$36.9 billion, or almost Rs 3.06 lakh crore. Her own net worth stands at Rs 15,800 crore. Hyatt Hotels, a tobacco company, an airline and a number of other business endeavours are the sources of her enormous family’s riches.