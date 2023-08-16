US Man’s Investment In Old Auctioned Cupboard Of Rs 41,000 Fetches Him Rs 10 crore

Dan and Laura Dotson rose to popularity as the brash, adored auctioneers on the hit A&E reality series Storage Wars. Over the course of the first 10 seasons of Storage Wars, the duo won over viewers early and frequently. Despite leaving the show, the couple has continued to be highly active in the storage auction business and has made it the main focus of their enterprise. Dan and Laura are the owners of American Auctioneers, a business that conducts live and online auctions and has been in operation since 1983.

Dan and Laura often share experiences of the auction business on their social media handles and recently they shared an incident about how Lady Luck smiled upon a man for whom an old cupboard unit turned into a fortune. The man had no idea that the old cupboard they bought for just Rs 41,000 would fetch them a profit of Rs 10 crore.

According to a Ladbible report, Dan said on social media that at the Cars, Stars, and Rock N’ Roll charity auction in Indio, California, a woman approached them and wanted to narrate a tale to them.

She said that her husband had bought a cupboard unit from an auction sale for Rs 41,000 and it had a safe in it. They wanted to open the safe but the first person that they contacted was unable to open it. The second person they contacted was able to and a shocking surprise awaited them after they opened the safe.

One would expect the safe of a cupboard on sale at an auction to be empty but this safe had Rs 62 crore in it. It was certainly a great catch but in the long run, the couple ended up with less cash than they found in the safe.