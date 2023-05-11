US, UK Not Among World's 10 Most Expensive Countries As Per Cost of Living

The Financial Index has released a list of the 10 most expensive countries in the world as per the cost of living. And you will be surprised to know that the list does not include the US, UK, Germany and France.

The first country that has topped the list is Bermuda. Situated amid the sea, this place grabs the attention of the people. People love to settle in this country. But let us tell you that the cost of living in this place is very high compared to the US. As per reports, the cost of living in Bermuda is on average 535.5% higher than in India.

Switzerland, which is called the heaven on earth, has secured the second spot on this list. This country is the tourist’s favourite destination and the cost of living in this country is 435.5% higher than in India.

The Cayman Islands and Israel are at number three and four. Iceland comes at number five on the list. A person spends $1,340 i.e. more than Rs 1 lakh every month on food, clothing, medical services, entertainment, transport, communication and other services in Iceland.

The beautiful Scandinavian country Norway stands in the sixth position on the list of most expensive countries in the world. Food and transportation here are much higher here than in the rest of Europe. The rate of VAT here is 25%.

Turks and Caicos Island stands at number seven on this list. These islands are situated in British overseas, located in the southeast of the Bahamas.

Number eight is the beautiful country of Ireland which is one of the favourite travel destinations of tourists. You can experience Irish whiskey, coffee and whatnot in this country. But the cost of living here is around Rs 1 lakh per month, as per reports.

The number nine sport has been given to Denmark. Eating food in a small restaurant in Denmark will cost you 600 Danish Krone, i.e. Rs 6,800. Let us tell you that Denmark is 265.9% costlier than India.

The last on this list is the country Barbados, an island country situated in the southeastern Caribbean Sea. The cost of living here is 295.9% higher than in India.