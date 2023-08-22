Valli Arunachalam Who Challenged Patriarchy In Murugappa Family Is True Inspiration For All Women

The famous Murugappa family was caught up in controversies in 2020 when an internal feud made it to the headlines. Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of late MV Murugappan, was denied her rights due to her gender. However, she fought for her right to claim a seat on the board of Ambadi Investments, the holding company of Murugappa Group. Consequently, the disputes are now settled and the Murugappa family issued a statement on Sunday.

“The Murugappa family is pleased to announce that its members have agreed to settle the disputes and differences between the family branch of late Mr MV Murugappan (including Mrs Valli Arunachalam and Mrs Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members, on the other side, which arose post the demise of late Mr M V Murugappan." an official press release by the family read. Notably, the terms of the agreement have been kept confidential.

Valli Arunachalam is a former nuclear scientist. She came to the limelight after she decided to take Murugappa Group family members to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). She, along with her sister and their mother, demanded a board seat or a suitable value for their 8.23 per cent stakes.

While speaking to Business today, Valli said earlier, “In August 2019, we asked for a board position. I have been repeatedly following up with them and asking them for a meeting, but it has fallen on deaf ears. Every branch of the third generation has a representation on the Ambadi board, except ours."