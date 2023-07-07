Vedanta Group Rejigs Semiconductor Business, Brings it Under Twin Star

Anil Agarwal-led Volcan Investments has decided to rejig semiconductor business segment by bringing it under subsidiary Twin Star Technologies Limited, the group firm Vedanta said on Friday. Under the new structure, Twin Star Technologies (TSTL), which is a sister concern of Vedanta Ltd, will become its subsidiary and Vedanta’s semiconductor and display business will be brought under TSTL.

“The acquisition will be effected by way of a share transfer at face value of Twin Star Technologies Limited’s (TSTL) Semiconductor and Display SPVs. TSTL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volcan Investments Limited, the ultimate holding company of Vedanta Limited," Vedanta said in a statement.

With this restructuring, Vedanta Limited announced the addition of semiconductors and display glass manufacturing ventures to its diversified portfolio.

Advertisement

“Vedanta is committed to making India self-reliant in electronics. This is the beginning of the creation of a Silicon Valley in India, a cutting-edge and world-class electronics ecosystem. My dream is for every Indian youth to have an affordable smartphone, laptop and an electric vehicle," Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

Vedanta said that semiconductor and display glass manufacturing represents a large growth opportunity for India.

It said that the semiconductor market stood at USD 24 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 80 billion by 2026.

The display panel market is estimated to be worth USD 7 billion and is expected to grow to USD 15 billion by 2025. Currently, India imports 100 per cent of these requirements, the statement said.

“We believe that semiconductors and display fab are at the core of any electronics ecosystem. This will also spawn the creation of multiple ancillary industries and opportunities in both downstream and upstream, creating jobs and will be a GDP multiplier," Vedanta’s semiconductor and display business global MD Akasrh Hebbar said.

The company said that made-in-India semiconductors and display glass will facilitate affordable electronics — smartphones, laptops, televisions, and electric vehicles for all Indians.

Advertisement

The company had earlier announced that the plant will be set up with an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore and start making revenue by 2027.

“I believe that India can become the next semiconductor hub for the world. It has all the ingredients for success," Vedanta’s Semiconductor Business CEO David Reed said.