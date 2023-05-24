Vedanta Raises About $850 Million via JPMorgan, Oaktree Loan: Report

Vedanta Group, the promoter of metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, has signed a five-year loan for about $850 million with JPMorgan and Oaktree, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after its efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for $3 billion failed.

Earlier this month, Vedanta reported an 8% slump in its fourth-quarter profit as prices of metals declined.

JPMorgan and Oaktree declined to comment, while Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.