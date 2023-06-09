Venture Into Panipuri Business With Minimum Investment And Maximum Profits

The popular Indian street food panipuri, often called golgappa, is not only famous in India but in other parts of the world as well. The crisp puris are stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, chutney and spicy water. Those who wish to convert their love for food into a successful business may find starting a Panipuri business a lucrative option.

For starting this business, the requirements are a Panipuri-making machine and raw materials like all-purpose flour, rava, oil, baking soda, salt, etc. Tamarind Juice is also one of the critical components in panipuri business. Automatic, semi-automatic and manual panipuri-making machines are available in the market and the starting price for this equipment is Rs 35,000.

Entrepreneurs can choose the machine according to their budget. They will have to invest Rs 50,000 in the business if they use the automatic machines. They can use the machines in the home or any other convenient place as well.

Advertisement

Besides the machine and the ingredients, other pieces of equipment which will be required in the panipuri business are refrigerators, gas stoves and storage containers. A refrigerator is mandatory to keep the water and ingredients fresh. A gas stove will come in handy for cooking all the raw materials while storage containers will help in keeping other materials in an organised manner.

Procedure to Start a Panipuri Business

Choose the business model: Select whether you want to open a stand-alone store, a food truck or a cart as your company.

Licencing and permit: Obtain the required licences and permits from the administration, such as a GST registration, a business and a food licence.

Curate a menu: Make a menu that includes the panipuri and other snacks you plan to sell.