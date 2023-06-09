Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Venture Into Panipuri Business With Minimum Investment And Maximum Profits

Venture Into Panipuri Business With Minimum Investment And Maximum Profits

Automatic, semi-automatic and manual panipuri-making machines are available in the market and the starting price for this equipment is Rs 35,000.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:41 IST

Delhi, India

You have to use social media, fliers and word-of-mouth advertising to promote your panipuri business.
You have to use social media, fliers and word-of-mouth advertising to promote your panipuri business.

The popular Indian street food panipuri, often called golgappa, is not only famous in India but in other parts of the world as well. The crisp puris are stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, chutney and spicy water. Those who wish to convert their love for food into a successful business may find starting a Panipuri business a lucrative option.

For starting this business, the requirements are a Panipuri-making machine and raw materials like all-purpose flour, rava, oil, baking soda, salt, etc. Tamarind Juice is also one of the critical components in panipuri business. Automatic, semi-automatic and manual panipuri-making machines are available in the market and the starting price for this equipment is Rs 35,000.

Entrepreneurs can choose the machine according to their budget. They will have to invest Rs 50,000 in the business if they use the automatic machines. They can use the machines in the home or any other convenient place as well.

Advertisement

Besides the machine and the ingredients, other pieces of equipment which will be required in the panipuri business are refrigerators, gas stoves and storage containers. A refrigerator is mandatory to keep the water and ingredients fresh. A gas stove will come in handy for cooking all the raw materials while storage containers will help in keeping other materials in an organised manner.

Procedure to Start a Panipuri Business

Choose the business model: Select whether you want to open a stand-alone store, a food truck or a cart as your company.

Licencing and permit: Obtain the required licences and permits from the administration, such as a GST registration, a business and a food licence.

Curate a menu: Make a menu that includes the panipuri and other snacks you plan to sell.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Recruit staff: If you need help managing the business, employ staff.

    Promoting your company: You have to use social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, etc, fliers, and word-of-mouth advertising to promote your panipuri business. You can also offer discounts and fixed-time promotions to draw in more customers for your business.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 11:41 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 11:41 IST
    Read More