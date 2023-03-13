In 2017, the Union Government demonetised the 500 and 1000-rupee notes and issued new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations. These new currencies were exchanged with the older ones by Indian Banks. Seven years after demonetisation, a viral image on social media recently claimed that foreign citizens could still exchange old notes. To prove the legality of the viral circular, the fraudster attached the signature of the chairman and Chief General Manager of the Foreign Exchange Department AK Pandey.

The circular claims, “In supersession of instructions issued therein, it has been decided that foreign citizens (i.e. foreign passport holders) should be given a final facility for exchange foreign exchange for Indian demonetised currency notes." But let us inform you that the information mentioned in the viral notification is false. The government’s nodal agency for the dissemination of information, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has revealed the truth behind the re-opening of exchange facilities.

PIB fact-checked the circular and informed readers that the notification was fake. The fact-checking agency clearly stated that “this order is fake". It has to be mentioned that the exchange facility for Indian demonetised currency notes for foreign citizens ended in 2017 and hasn’t resumed since then. Check the tweet from the Press Information Bureau.

Hence citizens are advised not to fall prey to such fake notifications on social media. For any clarification on any such announcement or notification, you can send your queries to the Press Information Bureau. Citizens can mail the viral picture or their query to socialmedia@pib.gov.in or can Whatsapp on the number- 8799711259.

