Vistara Completes Flying 50 Million Passengers; 50 Millionth Customer Gets THESE Benefits

Full-service airline Vistara has completed flying 50 million passengers since its inception and “celebrated this noteworthy milestone in a big way", according to a statement.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, with a maiden flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

The Tata group-owned airline in the statement said the celebrations began with the 50 millionth customer being treated to a journey of a lifetime. It included pick-up and drop service in a luxury, chauffeur-driven car, surprise cabin upgrade to business lass, complimentary gold Tier membership for Club Vistara loyalty programme, exclusive lounge access, luggage assistance and more.

Vistara said the celebration “campaign was titled #50MillionFeelings to pay tribute to the myriad of feelings they have instilled in their customers over the years".

The airline also surprised customers with cabin upgrades to their “premium economy and business class cabin across major airports".

“The showstopper of this celebration included an anamorphic 3D display at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airport which encapsulated 50 million feelings of the customers through the years as well as innovative hoardings in Delhi and Mumbai," according to the statement.

Deepti Sampat, vice-president (marketing) of Vistara, said, “We wanted to tell our story of achieving an important milestone of flying 50 Million Customers - 50 million customers, 50 million journeys & #50 million feelings. As a key driver of this campaign, we wanted to attempt something that’s innovative and eye catching, thus ensuring virality. We chose to launch this campaign with a 3D anamorphic display at 3 major airports - Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru."

Sampat added that the aircraft visual that appeared in the beginning caught the attention of the customers, and the striking and attractive animation that followed thereafter completed the story. This medium helped us to break the clutter and evoked many feelings amongst customers about flying with Vistara and a feeling of pride amongst employees.