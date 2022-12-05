Home » Business » Vodafone CEO Nick Read To Step Down; CFO Margherita Della Valle To Be Interim Chief Executive

Vodafone CEO Nick Read To Step Down; CFO Margherita Della Valle To Be Interim Chief Executive

Nick Read will be replaced by Vodafone's Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle on an interim basis

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 13:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Vodafone CEO Nick Read. (File Photo: Reuters)
Vodafone CEO Nick Read. (File Photo: Reuters)

The UK-based Vodafone Group on Monday said its CEO Nick Read would step down at the end of this year. He will be replaced by the company’s Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle on an interim basis.

“I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone’s strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," CEO Read, who has been in charge for the past four years, said in a statement.

Read, who joined Vodafone 21 years ago in 2001, will continue as an advisor until the end of March 2023.

Advertisement

Read led the mobile group through the pandemic, sold assets to increase its focus on Europe and Africa, and spun out its towers infrastructure into a separate unit.

RELATED NEWS

“In addition to being appointed interim Group Chief Executive, Margherita Della Valle will also continue as Group Chief Financial Officer. The Board has initiated a process to find a new Group Chief Executive," the company said in the statement.

Nick Read has held various local, regional and global senior executive roles until his appointment as CEO in 2018. Before joining Vodafone, he held senior global finance positions with United Business Media Plc and Federal Express Worldwide.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: December 05, 2022, 13:20 IST
last updated: December 05, 2022, 13:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Giorgia Andriani Raises Temperature In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Beauty's Sexiest Bikini And Monokini Moments

+10PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi Looks Fiery Hot In Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Looks In The Colour Red