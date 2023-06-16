Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Home » Business » Vodafone Idea Removes 25,000 Retail Partners In India To Cut Costs: Report

Vodafone Idea Removes 25,000 Retail Partners In India To Cut Costs: Report

Vodafone Idea has purged the partners from the multi-brand retailer segment and the company has also stopped paying commissions

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 13:30 IST

New Delhi, India

In the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, Vodafone Idea's consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 6,418.9 crore.
In the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, Vodafone Idea's consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 6,418.9 crore.

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has removed about 25,000 or about 5-7 per cent of its retail partners in India to cut costs, according to an ET report. It said Vodafone Idea has purged the partners from the multi-brand retailer segment and the company has also stopped paying commissions.

Vodafone Idea has a network of 4-5 lakh retail touchpoints across the country, a majority of whom are multi-brand operators. Multi-brand operators are those who offer services for all telecom firms. Apart from multi-brand operators, Vodafone also has a few thousand exclusive retailers.

In the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, Vodafone Idea’s consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 6,418.9 crore. The company had recorded a loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Joins YRF Spy Universe | Alia, Gal Gadot Pose Together | Neha Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Adipurush Memes: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To 'Chhapri' Dialogues, Prabhas' Movie Roasted On Twitter
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog

    • The consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased by about 3 per cent to Rs 10,531.9 crore during Q4FY23 from Rs 10,239.5 crore in March 2022 quarter.

    However, Vodafone Idea (VIL) reported a widening of loss to Rs 29,297.6 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 28,234.1 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 13:30 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 13:30 IST
    Read More