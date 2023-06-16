Vodafone Idea Removes 25,000 Retail Partners In India To Cut Costs: Report

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has removed about 25,000 or about 5-7 per cent of its retail partners in India to cut costs, according to an ET report. It said Vodafone Idea has purged the partners from the multi-brand retailer segment and the company has also stopped paying commissions.

Vodafone Idea has a network of 4-5 lakh retail touchpoints across the country, a majority of whom are multi-brand operators. Multi-brand operators are those who offer services for all telecom firms. Apart from multi-brand operators, Vodafone also has a few thousand exclusive retailers.

In the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, Vodafone Idea’s consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 6,418.9 crore. The company had recorded a loss of Rs 6,563.1 crore in the same period a year ago.