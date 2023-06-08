Walmart To TCS, 10 Companies With Largest Workforce In The World

The World of Statistics has recently published a list of companies ranked by the number of employees, that is garnering everyone’s attention. As per the report, Walmart employs the maximum number of people worldwide. 23 lakh people have been employed by Walmart. America has five companies in the top 10 employers around the world. An Indian company is included in the list of the world’s top 10 employers. So, let us know about the 10 companies with the most significant number of employees in the world.

As per the list, Walmart is followed by Amazon, Foxconn, Accenture, Volkswagen, Tata Consultancy, Deutsche Post, United Parcel Service, Kroger, and Home Depot.

Advertisement

Seeing the post, one of the users jokingly commented, “Walmart could start its own country", and another one said, “Walmart has too many employees." Another user wrote that it would be interesting to see the revenue and expense per employee on a PPP (purchasing power parity) adjusted basis. “It would be an eye-opener!"

In second place on this list is the American e-commerce company Amazon. A total of 1,541,000 (15.41 lakh) employees are employed here. Foxconn, Taiwan’s multinational electronics contract manufacturer, has employed 826,608 (8.26 lakh). It has ranked third place on the list. While the Software sector giant Accenture is in the fourth position on this list. It has given employment to 738,000 (7.38 lakh) people.