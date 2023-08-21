Want Cash Prizes Up To Rs 1 Crore? Know All About Govt's Mera Bill Mera Adhikar

The government is soon expected to launch the much-awaited scheme Mera Bill Mera Adhikar. The scheme will reward common people for uploading their GST invoices on a mobile application. In a conversation with PTI, two anonymous government officials revealed that the new scheme includes a cash prize worth Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore on a monthly or quarterly basis. It will be provided to the individuals who upload invoices received from retailers or wholesalers on the app.

The app will be accessible on both iOS and Android devices, and users will have to provide an invoice that includes the seller’s GSTIN, the invoice number, the sum of money paid and the amount due for taxation. According to the officials, the app would enable users to upload a maximum of 25 valid invoices every month for the least transactions of Rs 200.

Advertisement

The scheme, which is nearing completion, will feature more than 500 lucky draws held each month with cash prizes totalling thousands of rupees. Two fortunate lucky draws with a total reward of Rs 1 crore would be held quarterly. According to the officials, the Mera Bill Mera Adhikar scheme is anticipated to begin as soon as possible, possibly even this month.

In an effort to stop GST evasion, the government has already made electronic invoices mandatory for B2B transactions with yearly sales surpassing Rs 5 crore. According to reports, the new scheme will support electronic invoice production at the business-to-consumer (B2C) level and permit the purchaser to enter the lucky draw based on this.