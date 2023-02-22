One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, on Wednesday said it has introduced a facility ‘Cancel Protect’, under which users can protect themselves against cancellation charges levied by airlines or bus operators. It starts at a premium of Rs 149 for flight tickets and Rs 25 for bus tickets.

“The customer can claim a 100 per cent refund with ‘Cancel Protect’ for trips that are cancelled through Paytm at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time for flights and at least four hours before the scheduled departure time for buses. With ‘Cancel Protect’, there is no cap on the refund amount and the fare is credited instantly into the source account upon cancellation," Paytm said in a statement.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “We have introduced a host of customer-friendly product features on our app that have immensely simplified the travel booking experience and addressed the needs of the Indian traveler. Our ‘Cancel Protect’ is the perfect solution for customers who are looking for a flexible and convenient way to protect their travel plans. Along with the convenience of ticketing, we offer users great deals and discounts on travel bookings, helping customers save more."

