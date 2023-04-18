Want To Make UPI Payment Without Internet? Here's What You Can Do

UPI Payment Without Internet: Sending and receiving money through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made our lives much easier. Now, we can easily conduct monetary transactions through our mobile phones. But did you know that you can conduct UPI transactions through feature phones as well?

You can make the payment without internet connectivity under the UPI 123PAY instant payment system. If you are wondering about how you can make UPI payments instantly without an internet connection, we have you covered. You can transfer money through Interactive Voice Response (IVR) or even missed calls using UPI 123PAY.

After enabling the UPI 123PAY function in their phones, a user can follow any of the methods given below.

IVR:

Using pre-defined IVR numbers (080 4516 3666, 080 4516 3581 and 6366 200 200), you can initiate a transaction. After your UPI id is verified, users will be able to go ahead with their desired payment by following the instructions given on the call.

Missed call:

You can perform transactions such as receiving or sending funds, bill payments, and more by giving a missed call on the phone number displayed at the merchant’s store. The merchant will create a token with your mobile number and the bill amount. You can give a missed call on the number given by the merchant and you will receive an incoming call from 08071 800 800 regarding the authentication of the transaction. Enter your UPI PIN to complete the process.

Proximity sound-based technology:

You can call the IVR number 6366 200 200 and opt for the Pay to Merchant option. Tap your mobile phone on the merchant’s device (POD), and press # once the device emits a unique tone. Enter the amount payable and your UPI PIN. You will receive a confirmation through an IVR call.

Apps Functionality:

Apart from this, you can use a native payment app that has been developed in embedded C language. The app will be similar to a smartphone app, but with certain limitations. You can conduct your transactions through the app.

If you are using a smartphone and are unable to get internet connectivity, you can also dial the USSD code ‘*99#’ from your phone to conduct transactions. Keep in mind that the code needs to be dialled from the phone number which is linked to your bank account.

