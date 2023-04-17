Want To Venture Into Printed T-Shirt Business? All You Need To Know

T-shirts are a basic item in wardrobes all over the world. In addition, it is anticipated that by 2025, the global market for custom T-shirt printing will surpass USD 10 billion. Because of the popularity of this product, many businesspeople have begun to consider starting their own T-shirt printing businesses. It is one of the best options if you want to venture into entrepreneurship but do not have a lot of investment capital. Setting up shop can cost you as less as Rs 70,000.

You will need T-shirts, a printer, a heat press, a computer and raw materials for printing. You can start working with a manual machine in which you can prepare 1 T-shirt in a matter of minutes. If you want to work on a bigger scale, you can bring in an automatic machine by investing 2-5 lakh rupees.

There is no way for you to predict which designs will be successful and which won’t. Decide on the conceptual design using several factors. Use your expertise in a specific field to produce straightforward, striking designs that are out of the ordinary. Offloading the concept at the outset is not a good idea. Use motivational quotes, graphics, or contemporary inventions to create your t-shirt design. Also, you can purchase a sizeable collection of contemporary clipart and use it to make a suitable t-shirt design.

Moreover, make an effort to display your designs and get as much customer input as you can. Before you start, it would be great if you could solicit feedback from your target audience. Use your suggestions to advance and get better. You can sell your T-shirts online or by dealing with cloth merchants

Your T-shirts should sell for between Rs. 250 and Rs. 500 each. If there is no middleman, each T-shirt can bring in 50% profit.

