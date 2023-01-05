We Founder Circle Becomes India's Largest Angel Investor Network In 2022

We Founder Circle (WFC), a Mumbai-based early-stage startup investment platform, has closed its second year with 71 investment rounds in 53 unique start-ups and has emerged as the largest angel network in India in 2022. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing angel network communities and has already facilitated funds worth over Rs 100 crore across 53 start-ups with 71 deals.

WFC has invested in 104 deals in more than 80 unique startups within two years of operations. It has also given seven partial exits to its investors in the second year. Over 6,700 investors from over 400 cities and more than 40 countries have participated in over 100 deals with over $20 million investments, it said in a statement.

Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO of We Founder Circle, “We have been building a tech-enabled global investment and networking platform for startup and investors ecosystem. This year, we have not only topped the list of the most active angel investment network, but also we have launched our startup marketplace to our community. We are now offering the same tech to other networks as SAAS product. We have also launched two funds — a domestic fund and a crossborder fund."

Established in August 2020, WFC is a global community of over 2,000 founders and over 6,700 strategic angels from over 40 countries that provides seed funding, strategic business partnerships, and global networking opportunities to entrepreneurs.

WFC in a statement said that on the portfolio side, over 25 per cent are being led by women entrepreneurs and 70 per cent of the founders come from tier 2/3/4 cities, which validates WFC’s commitment to building a 100 startup cities of India vision.

Tyagi said, “We are sector agnostic but have a special focus on amazing business models disrupting various verticals in India, including SAAS, EV, agritech, healthcare, and fintech."

Born in the pandemic, with its sector-agnostic approach, WFC has backed startups from over 10 sectors including deeptech, Web3, fintech, healthtech, agritech, EV and D2C, according to the statement.

Gaurav V K Singhvi, co-founder of We Founder Circle and managing partner of Invstt Trust, said, “At WFC, we are concious of creating a high level of compliance-based investment process. We understand that with a large number of new angel investors joining the ecosystem, it is crucial that the investment should be done following the regulatory compliances to protect the investors interest."

Bhawna Bhatnagar, head (global partnerships) and co-founder of We Founder Circle, said, “We had begun with 2,000 angels with us this year, and now, we have reached a mark of 7,000 angels hailing from 40 countries. With the backing of these strategic investors, we are able to actively mentor & invest in idea-stage companies. This year, we have funded 13 companies from EvolveX but in 2023 we will be investing in 36 more."

