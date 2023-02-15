Home » Business » West Bengal Budget 2023: DA Hiked By 3% For Govt Employees; FY23 SGDP Projected to Grow 8.4%

West Bengal Budget 2023: DA Hiked By 3% For Govt Employees; FY23 SGDP Projected to Grow 8.4%

Bengal's SGDP is projected to grow at 8.4 per cent and industry is expected to grow at 7.8 per cent in the financial year 2022-23

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 15:31 IST

New Delhi, India

West Bengal Minister of State For Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presents Budget 2023 in the state Assembly. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
West Bengal Minister of State For Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presents Budget 2023 in the state Assembly. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

The West Bengal government on Wednesday hiked the DA (dearness allowance) for government employees by 3 per cent, even as West Bengal minister of state for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, who presented a Rs 3.39-lakh-crore Bengal Budget for 2023-24, said IT, internet of things and artificial intelligence sectors have attracted significant investments in the state. She added that there will be a Rs 350-crore start-up fund to extend up to Rs 5 lakh each to young entrepreneurs.

In the Budget 2023-24, Bengal’s SGDP is projected to grow at 8.4 per cent and industry is expected to grow at 7.8 per cent in the financial year 2022-23.

Advertisement

The West Bengal finance minister said about 12,500-km of rural roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Agricultural income tax on tea gardens for 2023-24 and 2024-25 to be waived.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: February 15, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 15:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About