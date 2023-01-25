Home » Business » What Are Balanced, Surplus And Deficit Budgets?

What Are Balanced, Surplus And Deficit Budgets?

When the central government’s revenue and expenditure equate, it is called a balanced budget.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 12:57 IST

Delhi, India

A balanced budget is one in which the anticipated revenue for the fiscal year by the government equals the actual expenditures.
A balanced budget is one in which the anticipated revenue for the fiscal year by the government equals the actual expenditures.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 will present India’s Union Budget in Parliament for 2023- 2024. Various experts across the country have put forth their suggestions and recommendations for the budget 2023. But do you know the types of union budgets our country can adopt depending upon the economical circumstances? If not, then News18 classes will let you know more about the three types of union budgets in India.

Balanced Budget

Advertisement

A balanced budget is one in which the anticipated revenue for the fiscal year by the government equals the actual expenditures. The entire budget expenditure in this budget equals total budget receipts. For instance, if budget expenses total 5 lakh crore and budget revenues total 5 lakh crore, the budget is said to be balanced.

Deficit Budget

RELATED NEWS

When anticipated government spending exceeds anticipated revenue for the fiscal year, it results in a deficit budget. A budget is said to be in deficit if expenses surpass revenues. The public’s debt or the surplus from previously accumulated reserves is typically used to offset the deficit. Since it increases debt or reduces the government’s reserve, a deficit budget creates a liability for the government. A deficit budget is a crucial tool for financing anticipated advancements in developing nations and enhancing stability in developed nations.

Surplus Budget

A surplus budget is one in which the anticipated income or revenue of the government outpaces the anticipated expenditures. The government may have surplus budgets if there is additional money to spare if its long-term financial planning is reliable and successful. A surplus budget can be used by the government as a weapon to lower aggregate demand and thus cut inflation when there is too much of it.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 25, 2023, 12:57 IST
last updated: January 25, 2023, 12:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+41PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glamorous In Figure-hugging Blue Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures