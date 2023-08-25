What Is a Business Cycle Fund? How It Offers Long-Term Financial Benefits

Investment refers to the distribution or allocation of money, with the hope of deriving benefits in the future. All over the world, people make various types of investments, ranging from properties, gold, equity, mutual funds, and more. People invest with the aim that the amount they are putting in now will yield better returns in the future. One such safe and profitable fund, where investments can be made, is the business cycle fund. There is a dynamic allocation of funds into various sectors and stocks with this investment so that there are good returns even if the market is down. Mahinda Manulife Mutual Fund has introduced its New Fund Offer, which gives the option of allocating business cycle funds.

The new fund offer by Mahinda Manulife Mutual Fund started on August 21 and will end on September 4. It is an open-ended equity scheme that works on a business-cycle fund-based investment. The main objective of the scheme is to focus on companies and sectors that participate in the business cycle, and allocations of funds are made in those sectors. This scheme is for those investors who seek capital appreciation in the long term by investing in equity and related securities.