Home » Business » What is a Certificate of Coverage? How to Apply

What is a Certificate of Coverage? How to Apply

According to the brochure on International Workers issued by EPFO, Indian workers going to work in a settlement country can obtain a Certificate of Coverage from EPFO.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 13:14 IST

Delhi, India

Applying for a Certificate of Coverage is also possible online.
Applying for a Certificate of Coverage is also possible online.

If you are going abroad for work, then you need to know about the Certificate of Coverage (CoC), which tells us about our social security scheme and insurance coverage. According to the brochure on International Workers issued by EPFO, Indian workers going to work in a settlement country can obtain a Certificate of Coverage from EPFO if they are contributing to a contributory pension scheme in India.

The Certificate of Coverage will exempt such workers from payment of social security contributions in that country. However, in other countries, you have to contribute to the Social Security Fund as per the law of that country.

Applying for a Certificate of Coverage is also possible online. Employee Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, offers a feature on its “International Workers Portal" for this. On its official Twitter account, EPFO has explained its procedure. Online transactions will do away with the necessity for formal paper documentation in this procedure.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

How to make a Certificate of Coverage online

First, go to the ‘International Workers Portal’. Select ‘Application for CoC’

Now login with UAN and Password and select Member ID.

After this enter the details of the detachment and upload the scanned copy of the passport.

Your application will go online to your employer for verification and attestation on the IW portal.

After this, the verified and attested application is sent to the concerned EPFO’s regional office for approval.

After getting the approval, the employee can download his CoC from the International Workers Portal.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: December 23, 2022, 13:14 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 13:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Racy And Bold Photoshoots, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Sizzling Hot In Blue Bikini In Throwback Photos, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexiest Bikini-clad Pictures