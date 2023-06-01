What Is Namo Kisan Maha Samman Yojana? How It Benefits Maharashtra Farmers

The Centre has started several welfare schemes to economically strengthen the farmers of the country. As part of the ongoing initiative, the Maharashtra government has announced the Namo Kisan Maha Samman Yojana, under which the farmers will get Rs 6,000 every year. In addition to this, Rs 6,000 will also be given by the Central Government under Prime Minister Kisan Yojana. All in all, the farmers will receive financial assistance of Rs 12,000 annually.

On top of that, farmers will also be given the benefit of a crop insurance scheme. More than 1.5 crore Maharastra farmers are expected to get the benefit of the schemes. On this note, let us learn more about the Kisan Maha Samman Yojana.

Money is to be received in three instalments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared the details about the scheme. The CM revealed that several decisions have been taken for the betterment of the farmers in the state. The Namo Kisan Maha Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be implemented in the state shortly. Under this scheme, farmers will receive money in three instalments. The Maharashtra government is likely to spend around Rs 6,9000 crore on this particular scheme. Around 1.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from it.

Documents

To avail of the benefits of the scheme, the farmers have to submit documents such as a residence certificate, Aadhaar card, bank account, income certificate, land documents, and mobile number to the authorities.