What Ratan Tata Said About Stray Animals’ Safety During Monsoon

Industrialist Ratan Tata is known for his ideologies and philanthropic activities. He has used the social media platform to convey his messages over the years, to make the world a better place. The business tycoon is also known to be an animal lover and has been vocal about it. Ratan Tata, on Tuesday, shared a cute photo of a puppy on Twitter and raised awareness about the dangers stray animals face during the monsoon season. It is very common for stray dogs and cats to take shelter under cars to escape being drenched in rain. “Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter," Ratan Tata tweeted.

He also mentioned that if not checked properly or are unaware of their presence under the vehicles, then the stray animals can be seriously injured, handicapped and even die. “It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season," he concluded the tweet.

Advertisement

Twitter users are highly impressed by Ratan Tata for creating awareness. One of the users wrote, “Ratan Tata sir, a philanthropic luminary and visionary, inspires us through his heartfelt concern for strays. His benevolent call for empathy and vigilance during monsoon underscores his compassionate leadership. Truly remarkable!"

Another person shared, “Tata’s head office Bombay house has created a separate space for strays to take shelter. Kudos!"

Advertisement

Another user added, “It is a relatable reminder to all of the vehicle owners. Do take a moment to check as it could be a life saver for a co-habitant."