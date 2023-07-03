What The I-T Dept Said About People Who Paid The Fee To Link Aadhaar And PAN Card

Those who paid the fee required to link their Aadhaar and PAN before June 30 do not have to worry about their PAN becoming invalid, a statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department stated that reports of PAN card holders having difficulty downloading the challan after paying the fees for the PAN-Aadhaar linking have come to the fore. The status of challan payment can be checked in the ‘e-pay tax’ option after logging in to the income tax portal. If the payment is successful, the PAN holder can begin linking their PAN to Aadhaar.

The department further said that in cases where the PAN cardholder has paid the fees but their linking has not been completed by June 30, their cases will be considered by the department.