What To Do If Hospital Denies Treatment To Ayushman Bharat Scheme Cardholder

A large section of India’s population has trouble buying expensive health insurance schemes due to the financial issues in the family. This leads them to pay big bills for treatment at the hospitals. With the flagship scheme of the central government, Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is the National Health Protect Scheme, the poor and vulnerable families can get free treatment facilities in good hospitals. The scheme catering to poor, lower and vulnerable sections of society offers financial protection in case of hospitalisation due to medical emergencies.

According to the official website, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana Scheme aims to cover more than 50 crore beneficiaries. It was launched by the government in September 2018. The scheme secures health insurance for the economically weaker section of the country up to the amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana cardholders can get their treatment in any hospital which is registered under the scheme across the country. The government health insurance scheme covers most of the treatment costs, which include medicines, diagnostics and pre-hospitalisation expenses. The scheme also offers cashless hospitalisation services through the scheme’s e-card. But what happens when the empanelled hospital under the scheme refuses to treat the patient?