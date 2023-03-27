What To Do If Shopkeeper Charges More Than MRP?

If a shopkeeper charges more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in India, it is considered illegal and a violation of the law. As per the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, the MRP printed on a product is the maximum price that a consumer has to pay to purchase the product.

What Is MRP?

The Maximum Retail Price is the maximum price that can be charged by a retailer to the end consumer for any product or service.

The MRP is inclusive of all taxes and includes the cost of production, transportation, and any other costs incurred by the manufacturer or seller.

The government of India regulates MRP to prevent retailers from overcharging customers, and violations of MRP regulations can result in penalties or legal action.

The MRP is usually printed on the packaging of the product to ensure transparency and help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

What To Do If a Shopkeeper Charges More Than MRP?

If a shopkeeper charges more than the MRP, consumers can file a complaint with the Legal Metrology Department of the state in which the shop is located.

Consumers can also contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1800-11-4000/ 1915 or file a complaint with the Consumer Forum in their respective district.

One can SMS on 8800001915. Complaints can also be raised through NCH APP and Umang App.

Consumers can even file a complaint online through registration at https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/user/signup.php. A one time registration is required for lodging a grievance. For registration go to the web portal https://consumerhelpline.gov.in and click on the login link and then sign up giving details required, verify through your email. The User id and password are created.

National Consumer Helpline is a Pre-Litigation stage step.

All efforts are made to get the grievance redressed by taking up with the authorities concerned. However, if the grievance could not be redressed to the full satisfaction, a consumer has choice to approach the appropriate consumer Commission;

NCDRC website

State Commission

District Commission

In case of a violation, the shopkeeper may be fined and penalised, and the consumer may be entitled to receive compensation for the overcharged amount. Therefore, consumers are advised to check the MRP of a product before making a purchase and to report any instances of overcharging.

