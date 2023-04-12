What You Must Do After Receiving A Fake Currency Note

We all might have received a fake currency note or a coin once in our lifetime, right? Ideally what an Indian resident would do is transact as soon as possible. But do you know it’s an offence and you will be punished with 7 years of life imprisonment and a heavy fine? But what should a person do when they find or receive fake currency notes or coins?

If you have debited money from an ATM and found a fake currency note then that particular bank is liable to exchange the money. However, the person has to show the front and rear sides of the note to the camera fitted inside the ATM for the record. If there is a guard, a person has to inform him also. In case a person has received a large sum of fake currency notes, then they should inform the police officials, the respective bank from where the money was withdrawn and the Reserve Bank of India.

After finding a fake currency note, if you try to transact then you will be held under 489C of the Indian Penal Code. A person needs to know how to check a fake currency note immediately. Here are some signs you need to look for-

When held up to the light, the watermark on Indian banknotes may be seen. On the left side of the note, there is an image of Mahatma Gandhi that serves as the watermark.

A security thread that runs vertically across Indian banknotes is present. The words “RBI" and the amount of the note are printed on the thread, which is embedded in the paper. When held up to the light, the thread can be seen.

Genuine Indian cash notes have excellent printing with crisp, clear lines. The ink or lines on fake notes may be smeared.

When held up to the light, a miniature image of the note’s denomination written on both the front and back of the note aligns exactly. This feature is unique to Indian banknotes.

Micro-lettering, which is the microscopic text that can be read with a magnifying glass, is used on Indian banknotes. On authentic notes, the micro-lettering is crisp and distinct; nevertheless, on counterfeit notes, it may be hazy or smudged.

