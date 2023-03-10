Like the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde’s government in Maharashtra will also provide financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to the farmers every year. The announcement came on Thursday during the presentation of the Maharashtra budget by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. More than 1.5 crore farmers in the state will receive cash help, he claimed.

The state government will annually invest Rs 6,900 crore into this programme, according to Fadnavis. Each year, the Central Government already awards Rs 6,000 to farmers all around the country through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This money is paid out three times a year. Thus far, 13 instalments of this programme have been given to the farmers.

The money of PM Kisan Yojana is directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. From now on, farmers in the state will have Rs 12,000 deposited in their bank accounts, with Rs 6000 from the central government and the remaining Rs 6000 from the state government in the form of Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi.

In response to accusations that insurance companies are profiting, it was stated in the budget that the state will cover farmers’ premiums under the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Program. According to a statement from the Maharashtra government, farmers’ crops will be insured for a premium of Re 1. The government’s plan to offer crop insurance for one rupee will put an additional Rs 3312 crore of financial strain on the exchequer each year. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has so far required farmers to pay 2% of the insurance premium.

In the budget, along with a 50 per cent discount on fare tickets for women in state transport buses, a 1% discount on stamp duty has also been announced. A brand-new programme called “Lek Ladki" for the empowerment of women was announced in the budget. Families with yellow or orange ration cards will receive a subsidy of Rs 5,000 following the birth of a girl child. The girl will receive Rs 4,000 when she enters first grade, Rs 6,000 when she enters sixth grade, and Rs 8,000 when she enters tenth grade. The girl will receive Rs. 75,000 in cash after she is 18 years old.

