What's The Net Worth Of RRR Star Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela?

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot on June 14, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony.

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 10:56 IST

Upasana Kamineni Konidela's net worth is Rs 1130 crore.

South superstar Ram Charan has made a special place in the hearts of the fans and he is currently one of the highest-paid actors in the South with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,370 crore. But do you know that his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, is also no less than him in this matter? Upasana Kamineni is the daughter of a big business family and holds a key position in many companies. So, today let’s take a look at Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s net worth and business.

According to reports, the net worth of Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan is around Rs 2500 crore. Out of this, Upasana’s net worth is Rs 1130 crore. Upasana’s maternal grandfather, Pratap C. Reddy, is the chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Apollo is India’s first hospital chain. His maternal grandfather is the owner of property worth Rs 21,000 crore. His maternal grandfather is included among the country’s 100 biggest billionaires. Upasana is the Vice President of Apollo Hospitals whereas her mother, Shobhana, is the executive vice chairperson.

Upasna has graduated in International Business Marketing and Management. After completing her studies Upasana joined the family business. Apart from holding a senior position at Apollo Hospitals, Upasana is also the Editor-in-Chief of a magazine called B Positive.

If you know about insurance companies, then you must have heard the name TPA. This is a family health insurance company. Upasana is the Managing Director of this company. Upasana’s father is also a businessman. His name is Anil Kamineni, and he is the founder of KEI Group. Upasana is also on the board of this company.

    • Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot on June 14, 2012, in a grand wedding ceremony. It has been 11 years since their marriage. Upasana and Ram Charan have recently been blessed with a baby girl. Let us tell you that Ram Charan is also the son of veteran actor Chiranjeevi.

    According to reports, initially, Upasana wanted to be a fashion designer before joining the family business. But later, she changed her mind after entering the field of hospitality. She initially joined Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as General Manager. Upasana is also known for her charitable work.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 10:56 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 10:56 IST
