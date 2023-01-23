When a Fan Willed her Entire Property to Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt Before Her Death

Sanjay Dutt, having completed four decades in the industry, has been able to establish himself as one of the most prominent actors in Hindi cinema. Carrying forward the legacy of his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis, his fanbase is enormous and was in the 90s considered a style icon, with his distinguished long hair. We are sure Sanjay Dutt may have come across innumerable fans in his life but there was one distinguished fan, whom the actor will probably never forget.

In 2018, a phone call made to Sanjay Dutt left him shocked when cops told him that a complete stranger named Nisha Patil passed away a fortnight ago and left behind her entire bank balance to him. 62-year-old Nisha Patil was a resident of Malabar Hills in Mumbai and had been a fan of Sanjay Dutt for as long as she could remember.

The fan wrote numerous emails to her bank, offering the star all she had. Sanjay even requested that the family members receive the items left to him in a letter addressed to the Bank of Baroda in Walkeshwar. Nisha Patil had willed a total of Rs 72 crore to Sanjay Dutt. It also included jewellery kept in the lockers of the bank.

Nisha battled a terminal illness before passing away on January 15, 2018. She was a housewife who lived with her siblings and 80-year-old mother. A day after her prayer gathering, her will was revealed to her family, who were unaware of it. Sanjay Dutt made sure the ownership of all the money and assets were transferred to Nisha’s immediate family.

