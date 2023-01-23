Breaking News
Headed by Mary Kom, Wrestling Body's New Oversight Committee to Look After its Daily Affairs  
Home » Business » When and How Railway Budget Became a Part of the Union Budget

When and How Railway Budget Became a Part of the Union Budget

A suggestion from the Niti Aayog commission called for an end to the practice of a distinct railway budget.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 13:26 IST

Delhi, India

In 2017, the Railway budget was presented with the general budget for the first time and the practice continues.
In 2017, the Railway budget was presented with the general budget for the first time and the practice continues.

On February 1, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth straight budget in Parliament. Do you know the almost century-old practice of 1924 presenting a separate Railway Budget ahead of the General Budget has been done away with? In 2017, the Railway budget was presented with the general budget for the first time and the practice continues.

A white paper recommendation from a Niti Aayog commission called for ending the practice of a distinct railroad budget. Suresh Prabhu, who was the then-railway minister, received the recommendation. The minister then requested in a letter to the late Arun Jaitley, the finance minister at the time, to combine the Railway and Union Budgets for the benefit of the Indian economy and the Railways. This was raised by Arun Jaitely in the Rajya Sabha in 2016, and a special committee was created to plan the unification of the two budgets.

The British government’s colonial-era policy, which was based on the Acworth Committee’s recommendations, mandated the presentation of a separate railway budget. When the first Railways budget was published in 1924, it required more money than India spent on all other administrative components put together.

Advertisement

Additionally, it served as a weapon to safeguard foreign investments, particularly British investments in Indian railways. Furthermore, the Indian Railways will no longer be required to pay the yearly dividend to the Government of India on the budgetary support provided each year, saving the financially strapped Railways around Rs. 10,000 crore annually.

RELATED NEWS

The central government may reveal several new passenger-oriented railroad facilities in this budget. The Rail Budget may prove to be an effective election budget this time around, particularly in the states where elections will be conducted. The Center may make certain specific notifications for these states as a result of this. People from all socioeconomic groups have called for the reinstatement of subsidies, notably the one that allowed seniors over 60 to receive up to a 50% discount before the Covid-19 pandemic but has since been removed, in light of the strong results for Railways wages.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 13:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Shimmering Bold Dress With Plunging Neckline And High Slit, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+12PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Sets Hearts Racing Draped In White And Golden Saree In Sensuous Photoshoot, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures