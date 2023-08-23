When Can A Company Withhold Your Gratuity? What You Can Do

An employee is entitled to gratuity at a company if he has worked there for 5 years or more. Legally, the employee has the right to get a gratuity after serving there for 5 years. But in some situations, the company refuses to give the gratuity to the employee, citing certain reasons. So, let’s look at what the employee can do if a similar situation happens to them in a company and on what grounds can the company refrain from giving him the equity?

Provisions Under the Law to Withhold the Gratuity

If an employee has served under a company for 5 years or more, the company can still withhold the gratuity at the time of his resignation under 4(6b)(ii) of the Gratuity Act. This law gives the company the power to stop the gratuity if there’s a loss due to the negligence or unethical actions of an employee in the company. But before withholding the money, the company has to justify their unethical actions and negligence and must provide proper evidence.

Companies to Issue a Show Cause Notice

If a company has made an allegation against an employee for negligence or unethical action, then they have to give a show cause notice. After listening to both parties, if the employee is found guilty of negligence or any other unethical work, then the company has the right to stop their gratuity.

The Company Cannot Withhold the Entire Gratuity

Even if the employee is found guilty of negligence or unethical actions, the company can’t withhold their entire gratuity. According to the Gratuity Act and the orders of the Delhi High Court, even if an employee is found guilty of loss, the company can only withhold that much money that has been incurred by the employee due to their action. They will still have to give the rest of the amount to the employee.