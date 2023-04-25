When Meta Employee Chell Sterioff Received A Mail At 4 AM To Inform ...

Social media giant Meta has announced its decision to lay off another 10,000 employees after eliminating 11,000 job roles in November 2022. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO, also confessed that the tech firm ‘overhired’ workers during the pandemic and is now struggling to survive in difficult economic conditions. The company informed its employees about the layoff through an E-mail which was sent around 4 am. This came as a huge shock to its employees. Ever since Meta announced the layoff, several employees have come forward to tell their layoff stories.

Chell Sterioff was with Meta since May 2021 and was stationed in the United States. Her position, like that of thousands of other employees, was unceremoniously terminated. At 4 am one day, when Sterioff received a mail, which after reading, she was shocked. It was the mail from her employer informing her, that the day would be her last day of her at work. Prior to Meta, Chell Sterioff worked for Microsoft for over a decade.

Sterioff described her experience on LinkedIn, writing, “After 2+ years at Meta, at 4:06 am I was notified that my role had been impacted by #metalayoffs and that today would be my last day. As such, I am now #openforwork." She also condemned the process of layoff by the Meta company. Further sharing her experience at Meta, she says that she is thankful for the opportunity to experience Meta. After experiencing 1.5 decades at Microsoft, Meta was a big cultural and engineering shift for her.

A few months ago, when Meta announced its first round of layoffs, it created a huge chaos in the world of tech. Sterioff, remembering her experience, said how she couldn’t sleep a night before the announcement of layoffs. She woke up in anticipation of a possible layoff announcement at 12:51 am. However, that layoff spared her job and her name wasn’t on the layoff list which was released in November, last year.

Meta has already shrunk its workforce by 13 per cent resulting in the removal of 11,000 employment roles in November 2022. The motive of the company is to reduce the staff to have a better balance between the existing staff. The layoffs include engineers, technologists and administrative workers.

