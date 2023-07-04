Who Is Jimmy Donaldson, Sweden’s Richest YouTuber?

Sweden resident Jimmy Donaldson, known for producing video content, is considered the world’s richest YouTuber. His YouTube channel titled Mr. Beast, has a whopping 163 million subscribers. His complex antics have garnered over 10 billion views on the platform and helped him earn around $54 million. He recently surpassed Ryan Kaji, a 10-year-old toy critic who has topped the annual list for the highest-paid YouTuber over the past two years. According to the US magazine, the top ten highest-paid YouTubers earned a total of $300 million in 2021.

He has an estimated net worth of Rs 820 crore. Beast, who makes billions from YouTube, owns five mansions. Mr Beast has the best automobiles in the world. Beast’s favourite car is the BMW i8. He also has a modified Tesla and a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.

Advertisement

Apart from earning millions of dollars from YouTube, Mr Beast is also popular for spending a lot of money on his subscribers. Mr. Beast recently announced on Twitter that he too had been invited to join the team that went to see the remains of the Titanic but he declined. This submarine eventually sank, and all of the personnel on board died at sea. He has been making YouTube videos since he was 13 years old. He rose to prominence in January 2017 with one of his videos. He tallied up to one lakh subscribers with this video and gained popularity.

Mr. Beast gifted forty cars to his subscribers number forty million and they were not ordinary cars. These included cars ranging from Porsche, custom SpongeBob jeeps, sedans, and trucks to Teslas. But, there was also a condition that the subscriber would give these cars to someone or the other within 24 hours. This person named Luke gifted all the cars. After this Beast gave him a Tesla.