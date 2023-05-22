Why Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy Didn't Go On Vacation With Husband For 3 Decades

The Kapil Sharma Show recently featured Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. In the programme, Sudha Murthy revealed that up until 30 years after the company’s founding, neither she nor her husband, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, took any vacations. She said that her husband was always too busy for them to even think of a vacation. According to her, Narayana Murthy spent 220 days a year on official tours. Sudha was accompanied on the show by actress Raveena Tandon and film producer Guneet Monga who recently won an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers.

Sudha Murthy said that after her husband Narayana Murthy founded Infosys back in 1981, he became too dedicated to making the company grow and reach new heights to be able to concentrate on household matters. “We were unable to take vacations for 30 years after we founded Infosys because my husband was constantly preoccupied with work. He used to spend 220 days a year on tour. I never expected any household help from him. I took up the responsibility of bringing up our children, He did not know what happened at home. Narayan Murthy realized how much I had helped him after our kids went out."

Sudha Murthy attributes her achievements to her father RH Kulkarni who was a surgeon. Sudha Murthy claimed that her father fought all odds to get her to get an engineering degree at a period when it was thought that only boys should pursue technical fields. “Last month, I visited Pune Telco, which is now known as Tata Motors," Sudha recalled. After 40–50 years, I went there. 300 girls were working, as I could see. When I saw this, I started to cry. My father made it possible for all of this to happen. He is the reason I have all of this fame and respect. The first woman engineer in the Tata Group, Sudha Murthy earned a BE from Tata Institute, and in 1974, an MTech. In her class, she was the lone female. She joined Telco following her education.