Why Livestream Shopping Has Big Growth Potential in India; Survey Shows Users Prefer Interaction, Product Demo

With live commerce – selling products on social media – becoming popular in countries like China, a survey conducted by LocalCircles shows Indian online shoppers believe livestream shopping will be useful as they prefer interaction while buying the items in stores and markets.

Seven in 10 Indian online shoppers believe live commerce will help them reach out to someone for product demo, returns, warranty and pricing. Around 35% said they are keen to discuss pricing/ discounts with a seller representative if live commerce was introduced.

The survey feedback also indicated that online platforms may consider introducing live commerce for high value products with value over Rs 10,000.

Live commerce likely has potential to drive the next growth wave for Indian e-commerce customers.

Out of the 21,000 respondents, 69% e-commerce users surveyed indicate that live seller/ platform representative interactions while shopping will be useful.

Also, 54% of respondents want live interaction to “answer any questions regarding terms of sale and after sales services while 50% want it to “answer any question related to the product".

When asked how likely the e-commerce customers are to attend product demos via scheduled live commerce interactions, 61% said they would be interested in attending such events while 35% respondents said they will not participate in such sessions and instead “buy at their convenience".

However, if certain brands schedule live demo of their products on e-commerce platforms, 61% respondents say they will be interested in attending the event while 4% say they may buy on the spot.

Thus, it may be concluded that 6 out of 10 online shoppers are willing to attend live commerce for the product they are looking for, and this segment is bound to grow if marketed by big or small influencers and celebrities.

This survey has shown that India should not also adopt live commerce standards proposed by ISO or China but should also create its own.

