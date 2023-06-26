Why You Must File ITR Even With Non-taxable Income

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year 2022-23 is July 31, 2023. Many individuals have already begun the process of filing their ITRs. Typically, individuals who have taxable income are responsible for paying income tax. However, those with non-taxable income often question the need to submit ITRs since they are exempted from paying income tax by the government.

Even if your income is not taxable, you must file an income tax return. There are numerous advantages to filing an income tax return and today we will tell you the same.

Most Reliable Proof of Income

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) provides you with a valuable certificate that serves as the most credible official documentation of your annual income. This certificate holds significant advantages, making it easier to obtain credit cards, loans, and other financial products. It also helps establish your credit history. Additionally, if tax is deducted at source (TDS) by someone not liable for income tax, filing a return allows for claiming a tax refund.

Aid in Establishing a New Business

Filing your income tax return proves beneficial even if you plan to start a new business. It can assist you in acquiring contracts from government departments. Furthermore, if you file your return manually, the receipt serves as proof of address, thus acting as a valid address document in various situations.

Facilitates Visa Acquisition

When applying for a visa to travel abroad, income tax returns are often required. Visa authorities may request ITRs spanning three to five years. These documents allow the authorities of the country you intend to visit to evaluate your financial situation.