Why You Should Buy Your Car Insurance Online

Buying a brand-new car is often a major milestone in the lives of those belonging to the middle class. You must be aware that it is now mandatory to have car insurance, as a major add-on along with the car itself. In most cases, the insurance is sold in the showroom itself. Did you know that car insurance bought at the showroom is way more expensive than what you can buy online? Most people do not want to go through extra hassle. They do not mind spending a few thousand on insurance, while the car itself costs some lakhs; hence, they buy insurance at the showroom. But for middle-class people, who value every penny they spend, an eye-opener is needed. Manoj Jain, an insurance specialist, stated in an interview that purchasing insurance from a dealership is always pricey. The showroom employees charge between Rs 10,000 and 40,000 more when selling insurance along with the vehicle. Customers are typically informed that they cannot use the cashless garage if they do not purchase insurance from them. It is sometimes claimed that the cost of insurance is built into the price of the vehicle. Both these points are false in reality.

Car insurance laws have been made transparent by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). It has been made quite clear that no showroom may refuse the cashless garage option. The car’s warranty is independent of the dealership owner. Its insurance provider issues the warranty. The showroom’s owner genuinely receives a commission for selling insurance, which increases the amount. You are also pressured to buy add-ons that you do not generally need.