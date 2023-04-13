Will The Usage Of Cryptocurrency Dominate Financial Transactions In India?

India has been at the forefront of developing Web 3.0 and blockchain technology and emphasising digital inclusion across demographics as the fourth industrial revolution sweeps the globe. The trading and use of cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets are one of the main applications of blockchain technology. A sizable portion of Indians is involved in the crypto ecosystem despite the enormous obstacles the business is facing.

However, cryptocurrency is significantly taxed in India at 30% (plus additional taxes and cess) and sold as an asset class, which has discouraged Indian traders from using Indian trading platforms. In fact, because of the hefty taxes, cryptocurrency trading has become unprofitable in India, forcing dealers to flee to overseas cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Transactions involving cryptocurrencies are now covered by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The government has also begun TDS on cryptocurrency. After being included in the PMLA, cryptocurrency exchanges and Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) service providers have transformed into reporting agencies. They are now required to keep records of cryptocurrency investors.

The co-founder and CEO of Giottus Crypto Platform, Vikram Subburaj, views these government initiatives as beneficial for the cryptocurrency sector and investors. According to him, by establishing rules and regulations for the cryptocurrency industry, both the interests of cryptocurrency investors and the level of transparency would be increased. The Government of India has only one message: invest in cryptocurrencies responsibly and report your profits. Crypto, as per some experts, is a game-changer. This has the potential to drastically alter the investment environment.

Cryptocurrency has a significant impact on the Indian economy. If more people invest in it, then transactions will become easier, and settlements will be completed in haste. These features will encourage asset ownership that is not centralised. This is the reason why companies are taking their plans to participate in the growth and development of the Web 3.0 and crypto environment.

The government is considering using the E-Rupee or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India, as a way to enter the Web 3.0 ecosystem. With over 50,000 retail participants in four cities, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Bhubaneswar, the CBDC trial experiment began in December 2022. Through partner banks’ mobile digital wallets, CBDC customers can conduct transactions in e-Rupee. The experimental initiative has so far served 8 lakh people.

