Trends :Stock To WatchPetrol PriceIncome Tax ReturnUS FedFD
Home » Business » Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil Slashed; No Duty on Export of Diesel, Petrol, ATF

Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil Slashed; No Duty on Export of Diesel, Petrol, ATF

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero

Advertisement

Published By: Aparna Deb

Reuters

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian government has slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil
Indian government has slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil

India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 rupees ($50.14) per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne, effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero. The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

Advertisement

($1 = 81.77 Indian rupees)

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 08:26 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 08:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About