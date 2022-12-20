Wipro to Enter Food Market, Acquires Kerala’s Rice & Food Brand Nirapara

By purchasing Nirapara, one of Kerala’s top-selling traditional food brands, Wipro Consumer Care on Monday announced its debut in the packaged food and spice market. The corporation did not provide the deal’s size. According to a press release from the company, the Wipro group subsidiary has inked a binding contract with Nirapara.

With this acquisition, Wipro Consumer Care joins FMCG companies that already have a presence in the spices sector, including Dabur, Emami, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and ITC. Nirapara, which debuted in 1976, is well-known for its spice blends. The company is the market leader in creating a wide range of spice blends and rice powder used to make appam, idiyappam, etc.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Executive Director - Wipro Enterprises Vineet Agarwal stated that “Nirapara is our 13th purchase and offers us a distinct presence in the spices and read-to-cook category." The 46-year-old brand, which makes rice powder for appam, idiyappam, puttu, dosa, and idli as well as curry spices, had an annualised turnover of 100 crore, and a final valuation of the buyout will be established after 12 months.

Currently, Kerala accounts for 63% of Nirapara’s business, the rest of India for 8%, and the remaining 29% comes from international markets, primarily the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. Anil Chugh, executive director of Wipro Enterprises and director of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, claimed that by providing real, reliable, and pure spice blends, there is a significant chance to move consumers from the unorganised to the organised sector.

Among the FMCG companies in India with the fastest-rising sales is Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a division of Wipro Enterprises. The business reported Rs 8,630 in revenue. In India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, it has a strong brand presence and holds a large market share across all segments.

According to Agrawal, “It is a vast industry that is likely to grow quickly, especially in places where there is a concentration of Indian diaspora. To begin with, our focus will be on the Southern region and also on West India."

