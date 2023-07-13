Wipro To Invest $1 Billion In Artificial Intelligence Over Next 3 Years

Wipro has revealed its plans to invest more than $1 billion in enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in the coming three years. Alongside this announcement, the company has introduced a new strategy focused on harnessing the potential of this emerging technology.

According to a press release, Wipro’s investment of $1 billion will be allocated to various areas. These include advancing their AI, data and analytics capabilities, strengthening their R&D efforts and platforms, improving FullStride Cloud, and developing consulting capabilities to assist clients in leveraging AI for creating additional value.

Wipro’s ai360 initiative aims to combine the expertise of their 30,000 professionals specialising in data analytics and AI with the technological and advisory ecosystem of Wipro’s four global business lines. This collaborative effort is designed to foster innovation and maximise the potential of AI within the company.

Thierry Delaporte, the CEO and MD of Wipro, highlighted the rapid progress of the field of Artificial Intelligence, particularly with the emergence of generative AI. He emphasised the anticipation of a significant transformation in various industries, encompassing new business models, work methodologies and associated challenges.

Delaporte further stated that Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem is built to prioritise responsible AI practices, making them integral to all AI endeavours within the company. The aim is to empower their talented workforce and ensure the widespread adoption of responsible AI across operations, processes, and client solutions.