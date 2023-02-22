Wipro's Salary Cuts For Freshers, Onboarding Delays: IT Employees' Union Urges Labour Ministry to Intervene

Following reports of Wipro’s onboarding delays and salary cuts for freshers, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT employees, has urged the labour department to intervene on the matter and take the necessary action for breaching the contract and violating the terms of the offer letter.

“The company told employees in February 2022 that either they have to pay for training which will cost Rs 30,000-40,000 or else they need to undergo an unpaid internship & a training program called Velocity for a period of three months. The unpaid internship started around March-April 2022 & ended around July 2022. The joining of these employees was supposed to be completed in August 2022 but the company kept on postponing the joining or on boarding date," NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said in a letter to Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The offer to reduce salary, NITES said, is unethical and “is a clear violation of the terms of the offer letter and a breach of contract".

Advertisement

Wipro offered Rs 3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) to students in its ‘Elite’ tier and Rs 6.5 LPA to students in its ‘Turbo’ tier. Some Elite candidates could upskill through the company’s Velocity programme. However, last week, it gave scores of Turbo candidates an offer to take up a job at Rs 3.5 LPA through which they can be onboarded in March. If they chose not to, they would continue to hold their offer but Wipro could not offer a timeline to students on when they would be onboarded.

Saluja in the letter said students were offered jobs between September 2021 and January 2022.

“We are concerned that this could set a dangerous precedent for other companies to follow, which could lead to exploitation of workers and a lack of job security," the letter read.

Read all the Latest Business News here