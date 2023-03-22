Home » Business » Working to Provide Touchless, Seamless Journey for Customers at Noida Airport: NIAL CEO

The upcoming Noida International airport will look to provide a touchless and seamless journey for customers in as transparent way as possible, a top executive said on Wednesday.

PTI

March 22, 2023

New Delhi, India

Noida International Airport.
The upcoming Noida International airport will look to provide a touchless and seamless journey for customers in as transparent way as possible, a top executive said on Wednesday. The airport, coming up at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh and also the second airport in the national capital region, is expected to start operations late next year.

Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) CEO Christoph Schnellmann said it is working on defining the journey for customers that is as transparent as possible. It would be “touchless and seamless" as possible, he said. NIAL will be operating the airport.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, Schnellmann said the operator has also been engaging with airlines and airport stakeholders to understand their plans.

March 22, 2023
last updated: March 22, 2023, 13:50 IST
