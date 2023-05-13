World Fair Trade Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

WORLD FAIR TRADE DAY 2023: The World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) marks World Fair Trade Day on the second Saturday of May every year. This year’s celebration will be held on May 13. The objective of the day is to increase awareness of economic and ecological challenges all over the globe and encourage people to choose fair trade goods. Fair trade refers to trading partnerships that respect the human rights of everyone involved by providing fair payment for goods and services and supporting the fight against poverty, gender inequality and climate change.

World Fair Trade Day 2023: Theme

Every year, World Fair Trade Day marks the celebration of ethical and sustainable business practices and creates awareness about such methods. A different theme is selected each year to highlight a particular aspect of fair trade. The theme for World Fair Trade Day is “Reimagining the Economy: Regenerative Businesses for the Future."

World Fair Trade Day 2023: History

The WFTO, formerly known as the International Federation of Alternative Traders, was established in 1989.

In 2004, the WFTO, a global association of 324 organisations from more than 70 countries, initiated the World Fair Trade Day campaign. This initiative brings together people from various backgrounds such as fair trade organisations, environmental activists, producers, consumers, and citizens.

Every year on the second Saturday of May, the WFTO commemorates World Fair Trade Day to raise its voice against poverty, exploitation and climate change, which severely affects the world’s most vulnerable populations.

World Fair Trade Day 2023: Significance

In today’s world, fair trade has become a necessity due to the significant inequality present across the globe. Thousands of workers are paid poorly and have to work in unfavourable conditions. By giving more opportunities to small and disadvantaged producers, trade can help support the most vulnerable and provide sustainable livelihoods.

Fair trade enterprises strive to enhance the condition of their workers by offering them a fair wage. The substantial expansion of fair trade across the world is the result of the contributions made by millions of producers, traders, corporations, policymakers, support organisations and volunteers.

World Fair Trade Day 2023: How to Celebrate