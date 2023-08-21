World Of Statistics Reveals Names Of 10 Countries With Highest Gold Reserves; Know India’s Rank

Gold holds a universal allure as an asset, coveted by both common individuals and the affluent. Its symbolic value of wealth resonates in global economics, where countries strategically amass gold reserves, safeguarding themselves against economic turmoil. Remarkably, a select group of ten countries lead the world in gold reserves, with India making its mark as both a consumer and a player on the global gold stage.

World of Statistics recently unveiled a list of gold reserves held by nations worldwide on the microblogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). Among the top-ranked nations in terms of gold reserves are the United States of America, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, China, Switzerland, Japan, India, and the Netherlands.

The United States of America (USA) clinches the lead with an impressive 8,133 tonnes of gold reserves. The Federal Reserve’s extensive gold holdings underscore its economic might, positioning the nation as a global powerhouse. Germany follows suit, boasting 3,355 metric tonnes of gold. This significant reserve mirrors the country’s robust economic standing and financial stability, capable of weathering fiscal uncertainties.

Advertisement

Italy secures the third spot, possessing 2,452 metric tonnes of gold reserves. France closely trails with 2,437 metric tonnes, and Russia captures the fifth position with 2,330 metric tonnes of gold. China solidifies its position as the sixth-largest holder with 2,113 metric tonnes of the precious metal, while Switzerland possesses 1,040 metric tonnes, securing a seventh place.

Japan emerges in the eighth position, bolstered by its 846 metric tonnes of gold reserves. India, the ninth-ranking nation, boasts 797 metric tonnes of gold, signifying its unique and multifaceted relationship with the precious metal.