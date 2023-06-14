WPI Inflation Hits 3-Year Low In May 2023, Declines By 3.48%

Following its downward trajectory, India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation in May 2023 hit a 3-year low of (-) 3.48 per cent, as against (-) 0.92 per cent in April 2023, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

“The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is (-) 3.48 per cent (Provisional) for the month of May 2023 (over May, 2022) against (-) 0.92 per cent recorded in April 2023," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.