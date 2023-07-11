Yamuna Authority Set to Launch New Residential Plot Scheme; All You Need to Know

The Yamuna Authority is all set to launch the highly anticipated residential plot scheme, known as the YEIDA Plot Scheme 2023, near Jewar International Airport. This scheme, which falls under the purview of the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA), is expected to bring forth a range of residential and industrial plot opportunities for interested buyers.

According to reports, the residential plot scheme is awaiting approval from RERA, which is expected to be granted soon. The scheme will offer a variety of plot options, including residential and industrial plots. The residential plots will be available in four different categories, with sizes ranging from 120 sq. m to 300 sq. m. The designated sectors for these plots include Sector-16, Sector-17, Sector-18, Sector-20, and Sector-24 of Yamuna City. A recent board meeting of the Yamuna Authority approved the proposal to launch this housing program, which aims to allocate a total of 1351 plots.