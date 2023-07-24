Yatharth Hospital To Shri Techtex, Check 5 Upcoming IPOs This Week

The coming week will be a game-changing period for investors looking for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The primary market will see five public issues in the upcoming week. The total fundraising through these investments will be Rs 857 crore along with Rs 170 crore by the small and medium segment enterprises.

IPO refers to the process by which private companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from public investors. This creates an opportunity for small investors to earn higher returns on investments. Let us take a look at the top upcoming IPOs this week:

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services

Advertisement

A Noida-based hospital chain, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is the only upcoming IPO from the mainboard segment. It will open its subscription on July 26 with a price band of Rs 285 to 300 per piece. The closing date for this IPO will be July 28.

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd

A Chennai-based jewellery company, Khazanchi Jewellers, will begin its IPO on July 24 which will be closed on July 28. It will be trading 1,000 shares, which will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). For raising a total of Rs 96.7 crore, Khazanchi Jewellers has reserved 3,46,000 equity shares.

Shri Techtex

Shri Techtex was established in 2011 and is engaged in the business of making polypropylene non-woven fabric. Its IPO will begin on July 26 and will be closed on July 28. The total IPO is worth Rs 45.14 crore and the price band will be set at Rs 61 per share.

Yasons Chemex Care

Established in 2017, Yasons Chemex Care is a manufacturing company that produces dyes and pigment pastes. It will open its IPO on July 24 and close it on July 26. The company will be raising Rs 45.1 crore and the price band will be Rs 40 per share apiece.

Innovatus Entertainment Network